Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 378 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

