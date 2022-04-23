AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.51

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 65338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research firms have commented on AUDC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 185,809 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.