AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

NYSE AN opened at $106.37 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.94.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.