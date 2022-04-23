AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

