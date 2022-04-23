AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.28.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

