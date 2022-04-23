AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,160.27 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,940.53.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

