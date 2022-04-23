Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. 660,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,160. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.71. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

