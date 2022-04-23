Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 664,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Avient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

