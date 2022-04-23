Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. 664,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

