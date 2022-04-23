Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Comparison

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Axion Power International alerts:

This table compares Axion Power International and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 9.37 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -0.96

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axion Power International and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stem has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.90%.

Volatility and Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -5.59, indicating that its share price is 659% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Summary

Stem beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.