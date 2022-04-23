Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.01 and last traded at $55.01. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.