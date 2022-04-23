BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,704. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BancFirst by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

