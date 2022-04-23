Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.73) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.30) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.12) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.19) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($6.72).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

