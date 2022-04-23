Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

