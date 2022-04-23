Bank of America Cuts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $110.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.80.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $158.25.
In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Trupanion (Get Rating)
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
