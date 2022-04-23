Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.11.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th.

TSE:BMO traded down C$3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$142.61. 5,653,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,409. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$114.00 and a one year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.69.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

