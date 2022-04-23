Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after buying an additional 432,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.