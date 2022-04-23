Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

