Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given New €6.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

