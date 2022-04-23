Barclays Increases Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $9.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $389,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.