Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.60.

BCS stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

