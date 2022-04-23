Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 580 ($7.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 498.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.