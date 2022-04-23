Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

