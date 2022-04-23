Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 42,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

