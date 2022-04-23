Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,932. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

