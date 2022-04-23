Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

