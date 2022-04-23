Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $538,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,655. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

