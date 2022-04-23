Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $22.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,603. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

