Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,256,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,237 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44.

