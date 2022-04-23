Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $$48.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

