Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,869 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 137,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 528,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

