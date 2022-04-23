Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,619. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.36 and its 200 day moving average is $593.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

