Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.70. 1,182,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,846. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $260.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

