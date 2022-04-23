Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 442.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.17. 3,783,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,624. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,428,129. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

