Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LYB stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,708. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

