Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 518.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,805,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

