Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 351.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.74. The stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $401.51 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

