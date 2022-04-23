Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,886.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

ALL traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.07. 2,305,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,199. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

