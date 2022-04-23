Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 970.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 3,701,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

