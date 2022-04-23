Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

FIS traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $99.97. 3,939,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

