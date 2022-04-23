Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 534.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,255,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

