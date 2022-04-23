Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 341.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

