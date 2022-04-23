Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.41. 1,316,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

