Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 888.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

