Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.98. 306,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.93 and its 200-day moving average is $502.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.