Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.