Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 313.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,637,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

