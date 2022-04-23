Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,141. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.76. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

