Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $394,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.43. 8,843,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.10 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

