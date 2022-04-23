Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526,982. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.